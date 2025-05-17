Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 106.34% to Rs 32.87 crore

Net profit of Shri Vasuprada Plantations reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 106.34% to Rs 32.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.03% to Rs 132.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

32.8715.93132.40107.626.81-17.074.44-8.45-2.99-5.952.63-11.85-4.11-7.85-3.82-19.340.78-7.316.10-6.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News