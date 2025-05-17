Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 67.03% to Rs 138.78 crore

Net loss of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 38.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 67.03% to Rs 138.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 475.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 45.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.86% to Rs 676.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1163.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

