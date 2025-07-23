Infosys consolidated net profit rises 8.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.54% to Rs 42279.00 crore

Net profit of Infosys rose 8.68% to Rs 6921.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6368.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.54% to Rs 42279.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39315.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.42279.0039315.0023.5224.0010880.0010170.009740.009021.006921.006368.00

