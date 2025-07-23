Thyrocare Technologies consolidated net profit rises 61.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 193.03 crore

Net profit of Thyrocare Technologies rose 61.07% to Rs 38.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 193.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.193.03156.9129.9326.9561.8944.9150.4833.5538.9324.17

