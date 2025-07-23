Monarch Networth Capital consolidated net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.41% to Rs 97.98 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital rose 12.96% to Rs 45.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 40.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 97.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.97.9884.9063.8767.4061.3651.8459.5151.3345.2540.06

