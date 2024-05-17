Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 49.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 49.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 68.82 crore

Net profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 49.55% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 68.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.37% to Rs 20.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 260.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 252.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.8263.55 8 260.09252.69 3 OPM %14.9210.87 -13.259.05 - PBDT9.956.65 50 32.4320.13 61 PBT8.675.25 65 27.2715.20 79 NP6.704.48 50 20.6011.68 76

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

