Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 34.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 31.14 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 34.07% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 31.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.75% to Rs 15.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 114.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales31.1433.34 -7 114.4990.60 26 OPM %12.2414.91 -18.0719.19 - PBDT4.665.46 -15 22.3218.40 21 PBT3.884.98 -22 20.0016.85 19 NP3.004.55 -34 15.6413.75 14

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

