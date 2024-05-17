Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 7.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 7.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 8.53% to Rs 986.34 crore

Net profit of Asian Star Company rose 7.30% to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.53% to Rs 986.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1078.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.55% to Rs 77.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.32% to Rs 3523.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4478.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales986.341078.35 -9 3523.304478.25 -21 OPM %2.883.49 -3.343.31 - PBDT26.3524.98 5 108.96118.05 -8 PBT23.2221.99 6 97.11105.62 -8 NP18.6617.39 7 77.2382.64 -7

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

