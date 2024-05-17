Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 43.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Varroc Engineering consolidated net profit rises 43.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.23% to Rs 1974.86 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering rose 43.51% to Rs 56.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 1974.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1699.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 526.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 819.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 7551.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6891.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1974.861699.12 16 7551.946891.21 10 OPM %11.199.72 -10.248.34 - PBDT187.45133.30 41 651.68419.60 55 PBT104.9541.13 155 314.8682.86 280 NP56.8639.62 44 526.02-819.84 LP

