Sharpline Broadcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 8.40% to Rs 8.18 crore

Net loss of Sharpline Broadcast reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.40% to Rs 8.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.29% to Rs 31.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.188.93 -8 31.4931.40 0 OPM %-28.8553.19 -6.383.25 - PBDT-1.604.79 PL 2.741.06 158 PBT-1.734.64 PL 2.080.71 193 NP-1.343.47 PL 1.54-0.45 LP

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

