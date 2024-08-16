Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 98.80% to Rs 1.15 crore

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 38.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 98.80% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 96.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.1596.21 -99 OPM %0.8739.72 -PBDT0.0138.45 -100 PBT038.44 -100 NP038.44 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tests 24,400; Ola Electric up 9%, HZL down 8%

Countdown begins for Isro's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story