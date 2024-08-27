Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 0.62%

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 4.57% over last one month compared to 4.02% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.59% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 0.62% today to trade at Rs 1750.1. The BSE Realty index is down 0.19% to quote at 8074.88. The index is down 4.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd decreased 0.5% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.38% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 87.42 % over last one year compared to the 25.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 631 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 46583 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2072.75 on 24 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 565.2 on 28 Aug 2023.

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

