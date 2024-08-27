Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 0.62%

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 4.57% over last one month compared to 4.02% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.59% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 0.62% today to trade at Rs 1750.1. The BSE Realty index is down 0.19% to quote at 8074.88. The index is down 4.02 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd decreased 0.5% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.38% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 87.42 % over last one year compared to the 25.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

