Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 5.36% today to trade at Rs 1066.4. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.12% to quote at 6454.3. The index is down 3.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 2.57% and Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 2.49% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 110.17 % over last one year compared to the 26.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has lost 6.6% over last one month compared to 3.83% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1922 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22840 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1440 on 15 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 392.15 on 16 Mar 2023.

