Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 20.16% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 15.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.7713.3633.6733.836.485.385.994.904.413.67

