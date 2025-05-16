Bikaji Foods International consolidated net profit declines 61.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.61% to Rs 596.91 crore

Net profit of Bikaji Foods International declined 61.67% to Rs 44.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 116.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 596.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 520.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.41% to Rs 200.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 265.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.28% to Rs 2553.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2234.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

