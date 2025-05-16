NDA Securities consolidated net profit rises 365.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.50% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of NDA Securities rose 365.00% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.50% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 146.03% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 7.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

