Pricol consolidated net profit rises 41.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pricol rose 41.98% to Rs 63.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.97% to Rs 987.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 650.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.987.93650.0811.9411.88114.5880.6884.5560.0063.9945.07

