GBPUSD reverses course from an over 3-year high; Dollar gains support on safe haven demand

The British pound is erasing gains from an over a three-year high on Friday tracking a good rebound in the dollar overseas. Market sentiments turned sour following heightened geo-political tensions in the Middle East, providing some respite to the safe haven dollar to revive from a three year low. Investors were led to dollar amid heightened geo-political tensions in Middle East after media reported that Israel has launched unprecedented attack on Iran, targeting the heart of nations nuclear program and senior military leaders. The move plunges the Middle East into fresh uncertainty with the real risk of a wider regional war now breaking out. However, growing uncertainty over US trade policy after President Donald Trump threatened to impose unilateral tariffs and increasing bets of Federal rate cut following softer inflation data from US continues to add pressure on the greenback. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 97.90, up 0.45% on the day. GBPUSD pair was trading at $1.3553, down 0.37% on the day. However, on the NSE, GBPINR futures are up 0.30% at 116.63.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app