Prime Focus rallies after marquee investors scoop up 3.3% stake

Sep 08 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Prime Focus jumped 10% to Rs 173.90 after marquee investors, including Ramesh Damani, Utpal Sheth, and Madhusudan Kela's Singularity AMC, acquired a combined 3.3% stake in the company through block deals on the NSE.

According to NSE bulk deal data dated 5 September 2025, Singularity Large Value Fund I, II and III, managed by Madhusudan Kela and son Yash Kela, picked up 62.5 lakh shares (2.02% stake) at an average price of Rs 142.55 apiece. At the same price, Ramesh Damani bought 8 lakh shares, while Utpal Sheth acquired 17.5 lakh shares. FE Securities and Samyak Enterprises also participated, purchasing 7.5 lakh and 7.05 lakh shares, respectively, at Rs 142.55 per share.

On the other side of the trade, Singapore-based investors pared holdings. Augusta Investments I Pte Ltd sold 54.48 lakh shares (1.76% stake), while Marina IV entities collectively offloaded 48.06 lakh shares (1.55% stake) at the same price.

This marks the first major entry into Prime Focus for Damani, Sheth and Singularity AMC, none of whom appeared in the companys June 2025 shareholding data.

Prime Focus is engaged in the business of post-production activities including digital intermediate, visual effects, 2D to 3D conversion and providing complete solutions in terms of other technical and creative services to the media and entertainment industry.

On a consolidated basis, Prime Focus reported net profit of Rs 61.85 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 119.36 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales rose 22.72% YoY to Rs 976.82 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Sep 08 2025 | 10:19 AM IST

