Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 70.95 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 33.99% to Rs 1192.13 crore

Net profit of Prime Focus reported to Rs 70.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.99% to Rs 1192.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 889.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1192.13889.73 34 OPM %33.0930.12 -PBDT268.3434.00 689 PBT101.18-93.72 LP NP70.95-60.18 LP

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

