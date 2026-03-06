Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Minister says agriculture remains mainstay of Indian economy

Prime Minister says agriculture remains mainstay of Indian economy

Mar 06 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the third post Budget Webinar today, focusing on " Agriculture and Rural Transformation ". Reflecting on the previous sessions regarding technology and economic growth, the Prime Minister noted that stakeholders had provided valuable cooperation during the budget formulation. The Prime Minister highlighted that agriculture remains the mainstay of the Indian economy and a strategic pillar for the nation's long-term developmental journey. He emphasized several programs, such as the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Minimum Support Price (MSP) reforms that provide farmers with 1.5 times returns. Providing data on the success of existing schemes, the Prime Minister noted that 10 crore farmers have received over Rs 4 lakh crore as PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, and nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in insurance claims have been settled under PM Fasal Bima Yojana. Modi also noted that the institutional credit coverage has become more than 75%.

Mar 06 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

