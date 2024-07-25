Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit declines 28.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Jul 25 2024
Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 1151.19 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation declined 28.58% to Rs 53.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 74.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 1151.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1037.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1151.191037.63 11 OPM %17.1420.65 -PBDT153.20175.74 -13 PBT80.71107.45 -25 NP53.1974.48 -29

First Published: Jul 25 2024

