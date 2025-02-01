Prismx Global Ventures standalone net profit declines 21.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.69% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 21.09% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 87.69% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.332.68 -88 OPM %48.4827.61 -PBDT1.341.78 -25 PBT1.331.77 -25 NP1.161.47 -21
