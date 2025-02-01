Prismx Global Ventures standalone net profit declines 21.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 87.69% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 21.09% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 87.69% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.332.6848.4827.611.341.781.331.771.161.47

