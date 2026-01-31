Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.30% to Rs 909.21 crore

Net profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 40.58% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 909.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 714.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.909.21714.200.060.131.031.100.810.910.410.69

