Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 40.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.30% to Rs 909.21 croreNet profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 40.58% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.30% to Rs 909.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 714.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales909.21714.20 27 OPM %0.060.13 -PBDT1.031.10 -6 PBT0.810.91 -11 NP0.410.69 -41
