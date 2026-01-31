Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 15469.07 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 16.03% to Rs 3368.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2903.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 15469.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13436.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15469.0713436.94 15 OPM %31.9929.84 -PBDT5448.974423.13 23 PBT4716.643792.57 24 NP3368.812903.38 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stove Kraft standalone net profit declines 65.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 69.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 0.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 50.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Subros Q3 PAT jumps 6% YoY to Rs 35 cr

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story