Lahoti Overseas reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 114.76 crore

Net profit of Lahoti Overseas reported to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 114.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.52% to Rs 12.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.89% to Rs 476.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 458.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales114.7696.44 19 476.16458.32 4 OPM %4.71-0.52 -3.652.96 - PBDT7.301.14 540 20.8219.91 5 PBT6.660.36 1750 18.3517.25 6 NP4.04-0.92 LP 12.8611.85 9

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

