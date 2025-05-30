Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 24.35% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.35% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.431.15 24 4.564.08 12 OPM %15.3813.91 -11.6211.27 - PBDT0.240.18 33 0.610.48 27 PBT0.210.16 31 0.510.39 31 NP0.210.16 31 0.510.39 31

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

