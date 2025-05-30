Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit rises 31.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.35% to Rs 1.43 crore

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries rose 31.25% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.35% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.77% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.76% to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1.431.154.564.0815.3813.9111.6211.270.240.180.610.480.210.160.510.390.210.160.510.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News