Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 218.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 169.37% to Rs 7.30 croreNet profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 218.48% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 169.37% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.302.71 169 OPM %103.0181.55 -PBDT7.351.86 295 PBT7.341.84 299 NP5.861.84 218
