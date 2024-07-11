Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 218.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
Sales rise 169.37% to Rs 7.30 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 218.48% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 169.37% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.302.71 169 OPM %103.0181.55 -PBDT7.351.86 295 PBT7.341.84 299 NP5.861.84 218

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

