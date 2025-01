Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit rises 28.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 84.79% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Priti Mercantile Company rose 28.91% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 84.79% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.862.6398.35125.484.762.964.742.943.792.94

