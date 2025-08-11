Pritika Engineering Components consolidated net profit rises 115.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 62.53% to Rs 37.17 crore

Net profit of Pritika Engineering Components rose 115.96% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 62.53% to Rs 37.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.1722.8714.6615.704.082.322.431.252.030.94

