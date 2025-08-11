West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 52.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.59% to Rs 954.65 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 52.23% to Rs 54.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 113.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.59% to Rs 954.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 960.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.954.65960.3411.5718.29144.15210.7386.34163.4854.39113.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News