Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 42.70% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.21% to Rs 111.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.111.4880.0821.6821.6521.7915.1417.0311.1211.938.36

