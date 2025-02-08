Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales decline 56.34% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net loss of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 56.34% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.036.94 -56 OPM %-20.465.33 -PBDT-0.400.60 PL PBT-0.480.51 PL NP-0.350.52 PL

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

