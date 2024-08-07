Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 330.02% to Rs 19.05 croreNet profit of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 330.02% to Rs 19.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.054.43 330 OPM %1.73-9.03 -PBDT0.45-0.30 LP PBT0.37-0.38 LP NP0.37-0.38 LP
