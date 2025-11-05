Privi Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 110.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 678.71 crore

Net profit of Privi Speciality Chemicals rose 110.28% to Rs 93.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 44.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 678.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 532.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.678.71532.7926.8220.68160.6793.12125.0760.7593.9144.66

