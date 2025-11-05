Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.55% to Rs 2753.87 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 8.72% to Rs 165.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 152.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.55% to Rs 2753.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2323.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2753.872323.0110.1610.74274.12247.12221.00202.72165.34152.08

