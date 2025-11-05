Sika Interplant Systems consolidated net profit rises 44.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.17% to Rs 51.58 crore

Net profit of Sika Interplant Systems rose 44.43% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.17% to Rs 51.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.5833.2420.6320.7011.988.1311.737.888.946.19

