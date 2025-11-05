Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit rises 1.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.43% to Rs 3005.83 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp rose 1.48% to Rs 213.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 210.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.43% to Rs 3005.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2746.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3005.832746.7215.4217.99415.85398.41309.52298.67213.20210.09

