RBL Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 314.5, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 99.3% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.28% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 314.5, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 2.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28433.15, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.9 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 316.15, up 1.66% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 99.3% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.28% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.