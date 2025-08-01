Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 294.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.33% to Rs 338.74 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 294.40% to Rs 66.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.33% to Rs 338.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 283.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.338.74283.8826.6717.0094.2550.1888.8143.0266.1816.78

