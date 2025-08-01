TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 142.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.63% to Rs 106.39 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 142.05% to Rs 41.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.63% to Rs 106.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.106.3992.8129.9528.7752.6026.0949.3522.7941.1016.98

