Odigma Consultancy Solutions standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 51.58% to Rs 6.57 crore

Net profit of Odigma Consultancy Solutions rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.58% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.5713.57-0.154.790.260.650.150.120.110.09

