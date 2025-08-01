Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Odigma Consultancy Solutions standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Odigma Consultancy Solutions standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 51.58% to Rs 6.57 crore

Net profit of Odigma Consultancy Solutions rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 51.58% to Rs 6.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.5713.57 -52 OPM %-0.154.79 -PBDT0.260.65 -60 PBT0.150.12 25 NP0.110.09 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit declines 22.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Asia Capital standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the June 2025 quarter

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts standalone net profit rises 184.97% in the June 2025 quarter

Maris Spinners reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 92.00% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story