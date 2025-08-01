Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 235.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.39% to Rs 529.33 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 235.24% to Rs 67.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.39% to Rs 529.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 322.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.529.33322.0016.6613.1098.0334.5690.4827.7867.3520.09

