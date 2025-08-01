Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 235.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 235.24% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
Sales rise 64.39% to Rs 529.33 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India rose 235.24% to Rs 67.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 64.39% to Rs 529.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 322.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales529.33322.00 64 OPM %16.6613.10 -PBDT98.0334.56 184 PBT90.4827.78 226 NP67.3520.09 235

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:24 PM IST

