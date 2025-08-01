Century Enka consolidated net profit declines 36.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.96% to Rs 401.53 crore

Net profit of Century Enka declined 36.76% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 24.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.96% to Rs 401.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 528.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.401.53528.024.957.7632.7547.2319.0434.4615.3824.32

