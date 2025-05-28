Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.50 crore

Net Loss of Hexa Tradex reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -3.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 24.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 92.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 96.58% to Rs 4.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 133.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.50-3.63 LP 4.56133.23 -97 OPM %-204.67129.20 --126.5497.52 - PBDT-3.32-5.71 42 -1.79117.55 PL PBT-3.32-5.71 42 -1.80117.54 PL NP-3.69-1.47 -151 -24.9592.29 PL

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

