Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 34.15% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.68% to Rs 14.78 croreNet profit of Poojawestern Metaliks rose 34.15% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.68% to Rs 14.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.43% to Rs 1.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.82% to Rs 50.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
