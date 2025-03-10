Promoters infuse Rs 29 cr in Gensol Engineering

Through conversion of warrants into equity

Gensol Engineering announced that promoters of the company are reinforcing long-term confidence in Gensol's vision by infusing Rs. 28.99 crore through the conversion of warrants into equity.

In alignment with the promoter group's unwavering support for the company's growth trajectory, warrants will be converted into 4,43,934 equity shares at a price of Rs 871 per share. This step reaffirms the promoters' deep-rooted commitment to Gensol's strategic expansion in renewable energy and electric mobility, ensuring the company is well capitalized.

