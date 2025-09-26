Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Image
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Commits investment of Rs 960 cr for new manufacturing unit and R&D center

Godrej Agrovet today signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India. Signed on the sidelines of World Food India 2025, this proposed investment of Rs 960 crore is a significant step in the company's journey towards enhancing its food processing capabilities through state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and an R&D center.

Driven by the MoFPI's forward-looking policies and the government's strong commitment to a resilient agri-food ecosystem, India's food processing sector is attracting unprecedented investments. Equally inspiring is MoFPI's resolve to dispel misconceptions around packaged foods while fostering innovation-led growth. At Godrej Industries Group, we are proud to be partners in this transformation, and today's MoU stands as a strong testimony to that shared vision., added Rakesh Swami, Group President - Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group.

Expected to be completed by FY2026-27, the facilities will also contribute to regional development and skill enhancement through significant employment generation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PG Electroplast acquires 50-acre land parcel in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

IRFC extends loan of Rs 4,000 cr for Talcher Fertilizers' Coal Gasification Urea Project

IRFC sanctions term loan of Rs 12,460 cr for upcoming thermal power project at HTPS, Korba West

Azad Engineering signs new extended contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Japan

Government to auction treasury bills worth Rs 2.47 lakh crore in quarter ending Dec-25

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story