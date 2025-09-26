Godrej Agrovet signs MoU with Ministry of Food Processing Industries

Commits investment of Rs 960 cr for new manufacturing unit and R&D center
Godrej Agrovet today signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India. Signed on the sidelines of World Food India 2025, this proposed investment of Rs 960 crore is a significant step in the company's journey towards enhancing its food processing capabilities through state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and an R&D center.
Driven by the MoFPI's forward-looking policies and the government's strong commitment to a resilient agri-food ecosystem, India's food processing sector is attracting unprecedented investments. Equally inspiring is MoFPI's resolve to dispel misconceptions around packaged foods while fostering innovation-led growth. At Godrej Industries Group, we are proud to be partners in this transformation, and today's MoU stands as a strong testimony to that shared vision., added Rakesh Swami, Group President - Corporate Affairs, Godrej Industries Group.
Expected to be completed by FY2026-27, the facilities will also contribute to regional development and skill enhancement through significant employment generation.
