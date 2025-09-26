Jindal Steel commissions 5 MTPA Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace II at Angul

Jindal Steel has marked a major milestone in India's steelmaking industry by blowing in a 5 MTPA blast furnace. This achievement was realised with the commissioning of the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace - II. The ceremonial blow-in was led by Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel, firmly establishing Angul as the largest single-location steel facility in the country.
The Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace, with a useful volume of 5,499 m, ranks among the world's largest and most advanced. It exemplifies Jindal Steel's commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry by combining scale with cutting-edge automation, a robust safety-first design, and enhanced sustainability.
Commissioning the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace at Angul is a proud moment for Jindal Steel and for India. By doubling Angul's capacity to 12 MTPA, we are strengthening our global competitiveness and reaffirming our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat. Rooted in Odisha's culture and powered by cutting-edge technology, this furnace represents our vision to unite tradition with innovation, said Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app