Jindal Steel commissions 5 MTPA Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace II at Angul

Jindal Steel has marked a major milestone in India's steelmaking industry by blowing in a 5 MTPA blast furnace. This achievement was realised with the commissioning of the Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace - II. The ceremonial blow-in was led by Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel, firmly establishing Angul as the largest single-location steel facility in the country.

The Bhagavati Subhadrika Blast Furnace, with a useful volume of 5,499 m, ranks among the world's largest and most advanced. It exemplifies Jindal Steel's commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry by combining scale with cutting-edge automation, a robust safety-first design, and enhanced sustainability.