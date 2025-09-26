Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India reports presence of natural gas in Andaman Shallow Offshore Block

Oil India reports presence of natural gas in Andaman Shallow Offshore Block

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Oil India (OIL) reported occurrence of natural gas in its 2nd exploratory well Vijayapuram-2 (Loc. OAEA), drilled in the Offshore Andaman Block AN-OSHP-2018/1 under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP).

The preliminary analysis of gas samples collected during intermittent inflow of gas as part of initial production testing, has confirmed the presence of Natural Gas. Further gas isotope studies are being undertaken so as to understand the genesis of the gas. As per preliminary assessment, this could be a leading indicator of presence of source or migration pathway or accumulation of hydrocarbon, which will help in future Exploration and Drilling Strategy.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

